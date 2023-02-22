Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has spoken candidly about motherhood and postpartum depression, with the reality star revealing that she struggled with the condition after both of her pregnancies.

Jenner, 25, who shares daughter Stormi, five, and son Aire, one, with Travis Scott, opened up about the difficulties she faced after the births of her two children during a March cover interview with Vanity Fair Italy.

“I have experienced it. Twice. The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said.

While reflecting on her own experience, Jenner then shared her advice for other women who may struggle with postpartum depression. According to Jenner, it is important to “stay inside the moment,” even when it is “painful”.

“I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful. I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same,” she said. “That’s not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you.

“My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well.”

Jenner also opened up about one of her favourite moments of motherhood, with the billionaire beauty mogul reflecting on the “unique and special” time she spent in the hospital with her children alone after giving birth.

According to Jenner, her favourite memories are also of the moments she brought her children home for the first time.

“Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms. It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about,” she revealed. “There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”

During the interview, Jenner also shared insight into her parenting style, which she said includes allowing her children to choose from “different choices”.

“I try to offer them different choices. I am interested in the idea of imparting to them an education in how to take control and accept responsibility for their choices. I think that is very important,” she said, adding that her children inspire her.

This is not the first time that Jenner has spoken candidly about her experiences with postpartum depression, as she revealed in March 2022 that she struggled with the condition after giving birth to her son in February 2022.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms, postpartum has not been easy,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

At the time, Jenner also revealed that it helped her to remember it is “okay not to be okay,” and that the realisation allowed her to relieve some of the pressure she was placing on herself.

“I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself: ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy’ and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even physically, just mentally after birth,” she said.