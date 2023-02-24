Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has announced that she will be taking a break from social media, just two days after becoming the most-followed woman on Instagram.

Posting a photograph of herself sipping a cocktail to the platform on Thursday (23 February), Gomez captioned the picture: “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh (taking a break from social).”

She elaborated on Tik-Tok: “I'm gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.

“But I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm just going to have to take a break from everything.”

It comes after the 30-year-old “Calm Down” singer was caught up in feud rumours with Kylie Jenner.

On Wednesday (22 February), social media users speculated that drama had erupted between the singer and reality TV star, after Gomez overtook Jenner as Instagram’s biggest female star.

In one viral video, a TikTok user suggested that Jenner had posted an Instagram story mocking the Wizards of Waverly Place actor’s eyebrows.

Gomez had posted a video to her Instagram Stories, telling her followers that she had her eyebrows “laminated” (a way of lifting and straightening the eyebrows using the chemical solution), and they turned out more dramatic than expected. Joking, the singer said her eyebrows had not gone to plan.

Hours later Jenner, posted a selfie with the text: “That was an accident?” placed over her eyebrows.

Gossip accounts on TikTok theorised that the Kylie Cosmetics owner was making a dig at Gomez.

Fans alleged Jenner had ‘shaded’ Gomez over her recently permed eyebrows (Getty Images)

On Wednesday (Feb. 22), Jenner shut down the rumours by commenting on the viral TikTok post.

“This is reaching,” she wrote. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez then wrote: "Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!"

Jenner told fans they were ‘making something out of nothing’ (TikTok)

Over the years, Gomez has shared her thoughts about social media and how it could be toxic. During an interview with Vanity Fair published earlier this month, she spoke out about stepping back from social media.

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean,” she said. “I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”

She also explained that the only social media app she has on her phone is TikTok since she “finds it to be a little less hostile.”

“There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories,” she said. “But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”