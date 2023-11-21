AC/DC tour speculation sparked by accidental reveal of stadium concert

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rumours of AC/DC potentially going on tour in 2024 are mounting after a German mayor let it slip that the rock band will be performing in Munich next summer.

During a recent interview, the city’s mayor, Dieter Reiter, accidentally revealed that the “Highway to Hell” group would be holding a concert at Munich’s Olympic Stadium on 12 June 2024.

“I didn’t know it was supposed to be a secret,” Reiter later said at a city council meeting, according to Planet Radio.

The five-piece rock band have yet to confirm anything. However, should they in fact be playing the stadium concert in Munich, it would mark their first return to Europe since their 2016 performance at Dusseldorf’s Espirit Arena.

It would also be their first concert since they made their big comeback in Indio, California last month, where they headlined the Power Trip festival.

The leaked news has fans speculating that their supposed forthcoming stadium concert is part of a bigger European tour, which would likely include UK stops as well.

The Independent has contacted AC/DC representatives for comment.

Angus Young and Brian Johnson of AC/DC (Getty Images)

Brothers Malcolm and Angus Young formed AC/DC in Australia in 1973. Malcolm performed with the band from its inception all the way until 2014 when he retired due to health reasons. He later died in 2017 at the age of 64.

In 2020, the group released their latest album, Power Up, as a tribute to the late co-founder.

“When we got into the studio we all felt the presence of Malcolm,” the band’s third frontman Brian Johnson told The Independent at the time.

“None of us are spiritual, please don’t even think that. But he was just there. He was a strong, strong character in real life and passing on didn’t seem to affect his character! He was there and we all knew it. We all just had this enthusiastic feeling that we were doing something that was worthwhile for Malcolm, that would make him proud.”

Angus and Johnson, along with drummer Phil Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young (nephew of Angus and Malcolm), make up the rock band’s current lineup.

Rudd was absent and replaced by Matt Laug during the band’s recent California concert. There was no mention of why their longtime drummer had missed the October show. Rudd had initially been removed from the band’s lineup in 2015 after pleading guilty to charges of drug possession and threatening to kill a former employee. He rejoined the band for their 2020 comeback album Power Up.