Adam Levine claims that ‘no hot chicks’ listen to metal music in alleged leaked texts

Adam Levine reportedly stated that “no hot chicks” listen to metal music in alleged leaked text messages.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, who is currently expecting his third child with his wife of eight years Behati Prinsloo, was accused this week of having an affair with model Sumner Stroh.

Levine has since addressed the allegations, claiming that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.

Other women, however, have also come forward claiming to have received flirty messages from the singer.

One such alleged message was shared on TikTok by model Alyson Rosef.

The since-deleted video showed a screenshot of an exchange pertaining to be between Levine and Rosef.

In it, Rosef writes: “I’m so weird too and only listen to metal lol.”

“Said no hot chicks ever other than you,” Levine responds.

The Independent has contacted Levine’s representatives for comment.

In her original allegations, Stroh claimed that she had had an affair with Levine for a year, stating: “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”

Prinsloo and Levine (Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

She then shared screenshots of her Instagram messages with the singer, some of which read: “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

Stroh also shared more recent screenshots, which appear to show Levine asking if he could name his unborn child after her if it is a boy.

On Tuesday (20 September), Levine released a statement on Instagram reading: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

The View co-host Sunny Hostin appeared to defend Levine against the allegations, stating that he’s a “rockstar”.