Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The View co-host Sunny Hostin has seemingly excused Adam Levine for having an alleged affair because he is a “rockstar”.

Levine, 43, made headlines this week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer and that he asked to name his new baby after her.

Stroh shared multiple screenshots of alleged conversations she had with Levine – who is married to model Behati Prinsloo – attesting to their relationship.

On Tuesday (20 September), the Maroon 5 frontman denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.

Levine’s personal life became a subject of debate on the US talk show The View, with Hostin asking: “Why go on Instagram or social media and put all of that stuff out?”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg expressed her disinterest in the topic, responding: “I don’t know. That’s why I don’t even want to talk about it. Why do we have to participate? Why is The View participating? That’s what I want to know.”

Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin added: “Men in the public eye, with due respect for the Instagram models out there, they go for these women whose career is built around fame and celebrity and they think they’re not gonna immediately turn and put it out there.”

Hostin, however, said that she believes “men go for low-hanging fruit” before appearing to defend Levine’s alleged actions.

(Getty Images / TikTok)

“It’s not like he was like, ‘Meet me at five o’clock so we can get it on.’ It wasn’t like that,” she said. “It was an emotional cheating – which I would burn all of Manny’s [Emmanuel, Hostin’s husband] clothes for. But this is different.”

She continued: “He made a mistake and he’s a rockstar.”

While Levine has been in a relationship with Prinsloo since 2012, the “She Will Be Loved” singer admitted to cheating in his past relationships in a 2009 interview.

Levine and Prinsloo have been married since 2014. The couple share two daughters, aged four and five, and announced they were expecting their third child together earlier this month.