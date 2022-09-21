Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘We detested each other’: Christopher Eccleston on his relationship with Mark Strong

The pair acted alongside each other in Nineties BBC drama ‘Our Friends in the North’, but didn’t let personal feelings get in the way of professionalism

Megan Graye
Wednesday 21 September 2022 10:47
Comments
Christopher Eccleston feels ashamed of being a bully

Christopher Eccleston has revealed that he and ex-colleague and actor Mark Strong once hated each other.

The pair acted alongside each other in the Nineties BBC drama Our Friends in the North, but apparently didn’t let personal feelings get in the way of their professionalism.

The series aired in 1996 and also featured well-known actors including Daniel Craig, Gina McKee and David Bradley.

The series told the story of four friends living in Newcastle over 30 years and was adapted from a play written by Peter Flannery.

Eccleston played the character Nicky Hutchinson, while Strong played Tosker Cox, forming two of the main four characters.

Recommended

‘We detested each other. We really did not like each other at all,” Ecceslton told the BBC about his relationship with Strong, in a recent interview.

“When we did the scenes together, that dislike which was key between Toscar and Niki was also put aside.”

He added: ‘We were professional, we weren’t sabotaging or hijacking, because we had so much respect for Peter Flannery and the project.”

Actor Mark Strong who played Tosker Cox in Our Friends in the North

(Getty Images)

Ecclestone compared the relationship to “going to the office – there are people in the office you don’t get along with”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

He said that despite their differences, he and Strong appreciated each other as actors.

“It was very interesting for me, because I didn’t like him as a person, and he didn’t like me as a person, but I admired him so much as an actor,” he said.

“I always felt that Mark’s was possibly the best performance in it.”

Eccleston went on to play the lead role in the BBC’s hit series Doctor Who, in 2005, while Strong has appeared in films such as Cruella and Stardust.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in