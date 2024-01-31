Adele to perform first European shows in eight years

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has announced her first shows in Europe in eight years, with the singer set to perform in Germany this summer.

The multiple Grammy winner confirmed that she will play exclusive summer shows in Munich, Germany in August 2024, with shows on the 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th, in a social media post on Wednesday (31 January).

The concerts will be held at the Munich Messe, with Adele performing in an open-air, bespoke arena that can accommodate 80,000 people every night.

Sharing artwork for the show, the 35-year-old “Easy on Me” hitmaker said she was “too curious to not indulge” in performing at a “one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on” in a statement shared on Instagram.

She checked off her reasons for agreeing to the shows, including showing her support for American gymnast Simone Biles at the 2024 Summer Olympics “next door” in Paris as well as performing in the “random but still fabulous” Munich.

Adele, who is currently performing the last leg of her Las Vegas residency, wrote: “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.

“However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea, a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!

“Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone [Biles]! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!”

Adele hasn’t performed in Europe since 2016 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

She went on to say, “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer” before signing her post off: “Guten tag, babes x”

During one of her recent Weekends with Adele shows in Las Vegas, the musician, who hails from Tottenham, said she wants to prioritise her fitness after the residency ends in June.

“I don’t normally do New Year resolutions but I want to build my muscles in my core and my goal at the end is to learn how to do a backflip and not be in pain,” Adele told the crowd during a performance in Sin City last weekend.

“Once my shows have finished, I want to do weekly activities with my friends in my house at home, an activity every week,” she added.