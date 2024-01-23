Adele reveals post-Las Vegas residency plans

Adele has revealed what she plans to do once her Las Vegas residency finishes.

The musician wants to prioritise her fitness once her time in Sin City comes to an end in June.

“I don’t normally do New Year resolutions but I want to build my muscles in my core and my goal at the end is to learn how to do a backflip and not be in pain,” Adele told the crowd during her latest gig last weekend.

“Once my shows have finished, I want to do weekly activities with my friends in my house at home, an activity every week,” she added.