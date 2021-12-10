Adele has admitted that she wouldn’t have released her album 30 if it had been delayed for a second time.

The “Easy On Me” singer brought out her fourth studio album in November, which is currently in its second week at the top of the UK album charts.

However, the record was originally scheduled for release in late 2020, but faced delays due to the pandemic.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, Adele admitted that 30 would have likely been scrapped altogether if she had been forced to push it back again, as its personal themes would have lost their impact.

“If it wasn’t coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out,” she said.

“I know I would’ve changed my mind and been like, ‘It’s moved on. Let’s start the next album.’ And I couldn’t do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out.”

Adele also added that she discussed this problem with Drake, who “kept having to push back” his own 2021 record Certified Lover Boy.

“Suddenly he just announced that it was out and was like, ‘I feel like I’ve been working on it for so long because I’ve been sitting on it,’” she said. “I feel a bit like that.”

The British singer has previously called her friendship with the rapper “one of the biggest gifts” of her career.

You can read The Independent’s review of 30 here.