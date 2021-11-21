Adele: Which celebrities were in the audience at her London Palladium show?
Show’s invite list was a who’s who of recognisable stars
Adele’s An Audience With concert was broadcast on ITV tonight (21 November), shortly after the release of her critically acclaimed new album, 30.
The show, which marked her first UK performance in four years, was recorded at the London Palladium earlier this month.
Adele invited a number of her close friends and family to the event, along with people she admires.
Among the biggest names spotted in the crowd were Emma Thompson, Naomi Campbell, Stormzy, Samuel L Jackson, Emma Watson, Bryan Cranston, Richard E Grant and Gareth Southgate.
During the performance, Adele interacted with a number of her guests, who were invited to ask her questions.
You can find a relatively comprehensive list of Adele’s celebrity guests below:
Olly Alexander
Mel B
Naomi Campbell
Emma Thompson
Alan Carr
Bryan Cranston
Alesha Dixon
Idris Elba
Dawn French
Josh Gad
Kate Garraway
Boy George
Richard E Grant
Nick Grimshaw
Harry Hill
Dame Kelly Holmes
Samuel L Jackson
Daisy Lowe
Suranne Jones
Dua Lipa
Graham Norton
Dermot O’Leary
Catherine O’Hara and husband Danny Elfman
Vangelis Polydorou
Jonathan Ross
Phillip Schofield
Gareth Southgate
Stormzy
David Tennant
Raven B Varona
Hannah Waddingham
Emma Watson
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Adele’s album is already on track to hit No 1 in both the UK and the US this Friday. Read The Independent’s review of 30 here.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies