Adele has hinted that she plans to have another baby soon.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (11 February), the singer suggested that she might want to get pregnant next year.

The comments came in the context of discussing new dates for her rescheduled Las Vegas shows.

Last month, Adele announced that Covid-related delays were forcing her to postpone the shows. Speaking to host Graham Norton, she said that she “regrets” announcing the news so “late in the day”.

The singer has not yet released new dates for the performances.

Adele told Norton that she did not want to announce dates “until I know everything will definitely be ready”.

The singer, however, said that the shows will “100 per cent” go ahead this year, adding: “It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year.”

She continued: “Imagine if I have to cancel because I’m having a baby!”

(Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

The 33-year-old shares a son Angelo, who is nine years old, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele addressed the rumours that she is engaged to her partner NBA sports agent Rich Paul, who she has been dating since around May 2021.

The Grammy award-winner fuelled speculation after she was spotted wearing a sizeable diamond on her ring finger at the Brits on Tuesday (8 February).