Adele has sparked rumours that she is engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul, after fans spotted her wearing a diamond ring at the Brit Awards tonight (Tuesday 8 February).

The 33-year-old singer and 40-year-old NBA sports agent have been dating since around May 2021.

Last week, the singer delivered a subtle retort after tabloids in the US and the UK speculated that her relationship was on the rocks. She concluded an Instagram post announcing her Brits appearance by adding: “Oh, and Rich sends his love!”

Adele won the first award of the night at the Brits, picking up Song of the Year for her number one hit “Easy on Me”. She beat out artists such as Ed Sheeran, Dave and Elton John.

The Brit Awards are taking place at the O2 Arena in London and are being hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. It is Gilligan’s first time hosting the awards after the four previous iterations were fronted by Jack Whitehall.

Those nominated include Adele, The Weeknd and Dave while the event has seen performances from Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.

