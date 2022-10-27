Adele wants to study for a degree in English Literature after Vegas residency

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Adele has said that she hopes to return to education and study English Literature once her Las Vegas residency is over.

In November, the singer kicks off her delayed Weekends with Adele residency at Caesars Palace. Her shows will run from 18 November to 25 March.

On Tuesday, Adele took part in a fan Q&A in Los Angeles called Happy Hour with Adele to mark the release of the music video for her latest single, “I Drink Wine”.

There, the 34-year-old said that she planned to take another break from music once her Las Vegas shows were done and study online for a degree.

“After Vegas I want to get a degree in English literature,” she said. “If I hadn’t made it singing, I think I would be an English lit teacher.

“I definitely think I use my passion for English lit in what I do. I wish I’d gone to university and had that experience, but I will do it online with a tutor. That’s my plan for 2025, just to get the qualification.”

Last year, Adele was reunited with her secondary school English teacher as part of her An Audience With Adele special on ITV.

The singer broken down in tears as she was surprised on stage at the London Palladium by Ms McDonald who taught her at Chestnut Grove School in Balham before she moved to the Brit School.

During the special, Emma Thompson asked Adele who she had been inspired by in her life.

Naming Ms McDonald, Adele responded: “She left in year eight but she got me really into literature, I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics… She was bloody cool and so relatable and likeable, that I really looked forward to my English lessons.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Thompson then surprised Adele by inviting Ms McDonald on stage and the pair embraced, prompting the singer to burst into tears.

Elsewhere in the Happy Hour with Adele event, the singer said she thought Taylor Swift was “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”, adding that she’d loved Folklore and Evermore, her last two albums.