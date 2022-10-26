Adele says Taylor Swift is ‘one of the greatest songwriters of our generation’
‘A queen supporting a queen,’ one fan wrote
Adele had said that she thinks Taylor Swift is “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”.
The “Easy on Me” singer shared her love for her fellow singer-songwriter during Happy Hour with Adele, a special fan event for the music video premiere of her latest single “I Drink Wine”.
Adele said that she enjoyed many of Swift’s recent releases and thinks the “Anti-Hero” singer makes her music “fun” for fans.
During the event, Adele was asked by a fan whether she had listened to Swift’s Midnights album yet, which was released on Friday (21 October).
“I haven’t. But the only reason I haven’t listened is ‘cause I’ve been in rehearsals for like 12 hours a f***ing day,” she replied.
“But, I think Taylor’s one of the greatest songwriters of our generation so I’ll definitely give it a listen.
“I loved the two [released] in Covid very, very much,” she added, referring to the Folklore and Evermore albums Swift brought out in 2020.
“I think she’s fun, as well. She makes a release fun.”
Fans of the two singers took to Twitter to share the reactions to Adele’s comments.
“A queen supporting a queen,” wrote one fan, while another wrote that they “would love a Taylor and Adele collaboration in the future”.
Adele also showed her support for other musicians during the fan event, including Britney Spears and Nicki Minaj.
“I think Britney Spears is one of the most talented musicians i’ve seen in the last 25 years. I can’t wait for new music from her,” she said.
“I think she’s wonderful. I’ve always loved Nicki Minaj, she’s a real vibe,” she added.
Adele’s music video for “I Drink Wine”, from her album 30, will premiere at 5pm GBT on 26 October.
