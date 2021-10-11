Adele revealed that she has given up drinking alcohol during an impromptu Instagram Live on Saturday (9 October).

Ahead of the release of her new single “Easy On Me” on Friday (15 October), the 33-year-old said she made the decision to quit drinking to protect her voice.

Addressing her fans, the “Someone Like You” hitmaker said: “Aperol spritz, I love that. Although ‘cos I’m gearing up to come back I’m having to cut out my drinking.”

In a recent interview with Vogue, Adele opened up about her “close” relationship with alcohol.

The singer said: “I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It’s what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it.”

Adele had a difficult relationship with her father, Mark Evans, who died of cancer in May. Evans split up with the singer’s mother, Penny Adkins, soon after Adele was born.

However, the singer said that she and Evans “got our peace” before his death and that she played him her new album, rumoured to be called 30, over Zoom before his death.

“One thing that definitely happened in my divorce was that it humanised my parents for me,” Adele said. “Big time. I went to hell and back! And in that I found the peace to forgive him. He was ready to go and he lasted a long time with it. So thank you.”

Adele, who was the November cover star for both British and US Vogue, also said Covid-induced lockdown turned her into a “seven-nights-a-week wine drinker”.

In her interview with British Vogue, she talked about a brief stint during her split from former husband Simon Konecki when she was frequenting nightclubs in Los Angeles, and drinking excessively.

Adele said: “I was falling out the back door of the bar rather than falling out of the front. Then I remember I woke up with the worst hangover. Hangxiety, I call it.”

In addition to sharing that she’s now cutting back on her favourite cocktail, Adele also teased her new single ‘Easy On Me’, admitting she’d probably get into trouble with her management for playing the clip.