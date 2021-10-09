Adele treated fans to a first listen of her new single on Instagram Live on Saturday (9 October).

Earlier this week, the singer announced that she was returning to music six years after her last album, with her new song “Easy on Me” to be released on Friday (15 October).

On Saturday evening, Adele went live on Instagram to answer questions from fans and talk about the new track.

During the Live, the singer played a clip of the song to fans for the first time, sending fans – including Alicia Keys, Ben Platt and Rylan Clark-Neal – wild in the comment section.

“Oop my phone’s already buzzing, I’m gonna get in trouble,” she said after playing the clip.

She also answered a question from a fan about what her fourth studio album, rumoured to be called 30, was about.

“Divorce, baby, divorce!” she said, referencing her 2019 split from Simon Konecki.

Adele revealed in an interview this week that she and Konecki, who she shares her son with, were actually married for a much shorter time period than reported on by the press.

She also addressed the accusations of cultural appropriation she faced following her controversial Notting Hill Carnival Instagram post, admitting that she “didn’t read the f***ing room”.