Adele has shared a teaser for her new single “Easy on Me” – and fans are beside themselves.

In a monochromatic clip shared on Twitter on Tuesday (5 October), the singer could be seen in a car driving down a country lane, with a piano playing softly in the background.

It was announced that the song will be released on 15 October, ahead of the release of a new album.

The forthcoming record is expected to be called 30, following on from previous releases 19, 21 and 25.

Fans of the singer have been sharing their excitement on social media, with one person writing: “I’m ready Adele!!! I have my tissues ready!!!”

“ADELE IS COMING BACK TO GIVE US SONG OF THE YEAR,” wrote someone else.

The clip shared on Adele’s Twitter has been viewed 12.9 million times at the time of writing.

Many have compared it to the video for her 2015 hit “Hello” and speculated that “Easy on Me” is a “sequel”.

Last week, a number of mysterious billboards appeared bearing the number “30”, leading many fans to believe that a new album was on the way.

Adele also posted on Twitter for the first time in nine months, writing: “Hiya babes!”