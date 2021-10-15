Adele’s new music video reflects on the past in more ways than one thanks to the references to previous singles.

A lot has happened in the British singer’s life since she last released music, including a divorce from Simon Konecki, which was finalised earlier this year.

However, Adele has poured everything into her forthcoming record, 30, the first song of which was released on Friday (15 October) at midnight.

Fans were quick to point out that Adele referenced previous songs in the video for “Easy on Me”, which, at the time of writing, has been viewed on YouTube almost 12 million times in just eight hours.

Directed by Xavier Dolan, the video shows Adele sat in a specific chair, which fans are convinced is a reference to the video for her 2010 song “Rolling in the Deep”.

Fans also think Adele was in the same house shown in the video for “Hello”, which Dolan also directed.

“Not only did Adele move out of the ‘hello’ house but she also went back to sitting on the ‘rolling in the deep’ chair later on. and you hear a sob escape me,” one fan wrote.

Adele references past songs in new music video (Twitter / @itstimir)

Another fan called the references “mind-blowing” in their glowing praise of the single.

Celebrities are also reacting to the release of the new song.

Stars including Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams, Lil Nas X and former One Direction star Niall Horan have all praised the song, which is available to stream now.