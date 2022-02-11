Adele has addressed the rumours that she is engaged.

The Grammy award-winner appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (11 February).

During the episode, the 33-year-old opened up about the speculation surrounding her relationship status.

Rumours have recently emerged that she was engaged to her partner NBA sports agent Rich Paul, who she has been dating since around May 2021.

At the Brit awards earlier this week, Adele fuelled the speculation after she was spotted wearing a sizeable diamond on her ring finger.

When asked by Norton if the reports were true, Adele played it coy.

“If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” responded the singer.

Adele has previously kept her private life out of headlines. In an interview with British Vogue last year, she revealed that she and her ex Simon Konecki had secretly got married before their split in 2018.

(Getty Images)

Last week, the singer delivered a subtle retort after tabloids in the US and the UK speculated that her relationship with Paul was on the rocks.

She concluded an Instagram post announcing her Brits appearance by adding: “Oh, and Rich sends his love!”

At the awards ceremony, which took place on Thursday (8 February), Adele picked up multiple awards including Song of the Year for her number one hit “Easy On Me”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer said she “regrets” waiting so long to cancel her Las Vegas shows.