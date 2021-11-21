Adele’s ‘I Drink Wine’ was originally 15 minutes long

Adele has revealed that the song “I Drink Wine” from her new album 30 was originally 15 minutes long.

The track, which appears on the singer’s fourth album, discusses the aftermath of her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer revealed that the song, which is six minutes and 16 seconds in length, was originally going to be even longer at 15 minutes.

“[The label] was like, ‘Listen, everyone loves you, but no one’s playing a 15-minute song on radio,’” Adele said.

Fans were excited to see the song’s title when the tracklisting for 30 was released earlier this month ahead of its release, declaring the name a “total bloody mood”.

However, Adele revealed last month that she had actually given up drinking alcohol to protect her voice.

Discussing the change during her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, she added that being sober was “one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself”.

In a four-star review of 30, The Independent’s Annabel Nugent praised Adele’s candidness and the “diverse” sound of the record.