‘What have you done to my face?’: Adele horrified after fan uses beauty filter during Vegas concert
‘I Drink Wine’ singer was startled after a beauty filter was used on her face without warning
Adele was surprised at a recent gig when a fan used a beauty filter on her face during a close-up video.
The multi-award-winning artist is currently performing regularly in Las Vegas as part of her residency at the Colosseum stage at Caesars Palace.
In a video posted to social media on Sunday (27 November), an excited fan beckons the “I Drink Wine” singer to be a part of her selfie video.
As Adele comes into the shot smiling, her facial expression quickly sours as she realises her face appears different to how she expected.
“Oh my God, what have you done to my face?” she says in horror, as the emotional fan stares into the camera.
“Woah! Girl, get that filter off my face,” Adele continues, backing out of the shot.
Soon after, she returns to ask: “Why are you doing filters like that? We don’t look like that, darling.”
In response, the fan agrees: “I know.”
With Adele speaking into the microphone, the wider audience is able to hear the amusing interaction and laugh in the background.
Since the launch of her long-awaited residency earlier this month, Adele has been met with praise from audiences and critics.
In their review, Billboard called the performance “utterly and breathlessly spectacular” adding: “It was remarkable to see a performer at her level be so present and take in all she had accomplished in arriving at this moment.”
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Elsewhere, rapper (and documented Adele fan) Stormzy was spotted at the show with Adele’s partner Rich Paul, and later praised the show in his Instagram Story.
The start of this residency had been delayed since January when the singer cancelled the shows last minute claiming the venue “lacked intimacy”.
Ahead of her debut performances, Adele admitted that she’d “never been more nervous”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies