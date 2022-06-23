Adele’s Las Vegas residency production crew laid off amid rescheduling uncertainty

Eleven workers at Caesar’s Palace have been told they won’t be needed this summer

Kevin E G Perry
Thursday 23 June 2022 07:23
Comments
Adele offers 'meet and greet' to fan on FaceTime amid postponed Las Vegas shows

Eleven members of the production crew responsible for building Adele’s set at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas have been told they will be laid off for the summer, according to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The workers, who are all members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 720, have been informed that they will be furloughed from the end of Morrissey’s residency on Saturday 9 July until preparations get underway for Rod Stewart’s run which begins on Friday 23 September.

The news will be seen as a blow to hopes that Adele’s postponed “Weekends with Adele” residency will take place this year.\

Recommended

The shows were initially scheduled to begin on 21 January. However, just 24 hours before opening night the Easy on Me singer announced in a tearful Instagram video: “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.”

She added: “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.”

No further updates have been given since then, much to the chagrin of Adele’s fans. Last month they bombarded the comments section of her Instagram to ask for “updates on Vegas”.

“These are very cute but what about Vegas?” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “I have literally halted booking events for the summer in fear of missing the dang thing. Got a girl losing money. Sheesh.”

A third person questioned: “When are we rescheduling the Vegas shows babes?”

Adele released her fourth album 30 in November 2021. She will take the stage as part of the BST Hyde Park festival in London in July, which will also feature performances from Sir Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in