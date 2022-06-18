Adele and Harry Styles both reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it has emerged.

Both apparently cited 'scheduling issues' as the reason for not being able to attend.

Styles is currently on tour, while Adele has just made her return to the spotlight, and spends most of her time in Los Angeles.

Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Diana Ross and Sam Ryder all performed at the two-hour-thirty-minute Party at the Palace concert.

