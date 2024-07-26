Police inspect scene of Paris Olympics sabotage attack

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into arson attacks on the French high-speed rail network that disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of people ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

Five incidents of damage or attempted damage to the SNCF network took place between 1am and 5.30am on Friday 26 July, targeting electrical or signalling boxes, according to reports.

The prosecutor’s office said it had “jurisdiction over crimes involving the deterioration of property that threaten the fundamental interests of the nation.”

This crime, it added, carried a potential 15-year sentence and fines of 225,000 euros.

French officials described the attacks on France’s high-speed rail network as “criminal actions” and said they were investigating whether they were linked to the Olympic Games.