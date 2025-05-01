Pam Bondi has claimed that Donald Trump has saved the lives of 258 million Americans as she praised the president's first 100 days in office during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, 30 April.

The Attorney General said that if not for Mr Trump, approximately 75 per cent of the US population would be dead due to 3,400 kilos of fentanyl having been seized since the Republican took office for his second term.

“Since you have been in office, President Trump, your DOJ agencies have seized more than 22 million fentanyl pills — 3,400 kilos of fentanyl...which saved, are you ready for this, media? 258 million lives,” Bondi claimed.