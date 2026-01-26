Emmerdale star Charley Webb became emotional as she discussed the impact of her mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis on her and her family.

In 2023, Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle on the ITV soap, announced that her mother, Helen, has been battling dementia since 2015.

Appearing on Bryony Gordon’s The Life of Bryony podcast on Monday (26 January), the actor became tearful as she revealed that she has “never felt so alone”, before taking a moment to compose herself.

“It’s hard to watch. I really struggle to go and see my mum without getting upset,” she said, admitting that she negatively compares herself to her siblings who deal with the situation “so much better”.