Israel’s military and emergency services tackled a raging wildfire as it shut the main highway linking Jerusalem to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, 30 April.

The blaze originated in Eshtaol Forest on Wednesday (30 April) and spread quickly due to high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

A Jerusalem fire department spokesperson described the fire as potentially the largest ever in the country.

Wildfires coincided with Israel's Memorial Day and Independence Day celebrations, leading to the cancellation of ceremonies on Thursday including a major event at Mount Herzl.