Kamala Harris accused Donald Trump of abandoning American ideals in her first major speech following her US election loss, that also coincided with the president's first 100 days in office in his second term.

Speaking on Wednesday night (30 April), the former vice president took aim at Trump’s shrinking of the federal workforce and his tariffs in her first extensive remarks since leaving Washington, D.C. in January.

The Republican's tariffs are "clearly inviting a recession," Ms Harris added.

Ms Harris's speech came as Ukraine and the US announced they have reached a ‘historic’ minerals deal following months of sometimes fraught negotiations.