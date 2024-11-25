The View host reveals phone call with Kamala Harris after election defeat

The View host Ana Navarro-Cardenas has given an update on Kamala Harris following a recent phone call with the vice president after her election defeat.

The presenter revealed she spoke with the vice president just last week, insisting she is “at peace” following Donald Trump’s election victory.

Navarro-Cardenas said on Saturday (23 November): “If people want to hear that she’s in a fetal position sucking her thumb, no, that’s not Kamala Harris.

“No, she’s not full of anger, she’s at peace.”