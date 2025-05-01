Distracted teenager stops on train tracks to check phone in shocking CCTV footage

A teenager stopped to check his phone in shocking CCTV footage released by Network Rail to highlight the danger of pedestrian distractions at level crossings.

Video was released to show the potential risks of losing focus near a railway line. The montage also features a pram-pushing couple failing to observe safety barrier alarms.

Network Rail says new research, conducted in a nationally representative sample of 2,000 British adults, showed Gen Z are more likely than Boomers to have walked into something or someone (47 per cent vs 7 per cent) whilst being distracted by their phone.

The company is warning of the more serious consequences of being distracted at level crossings; there have been 1,574 recorded near-miss incidents involving pedestrians at level crossings over the last four years.