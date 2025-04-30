Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:46
Mark Zuckerberg shares the truth behind ‘underground bunker’ rumours
Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has addressed rumours about owning an “underground bunker” in Hawaii, telling comedian Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast that the base is "more underground storage".
The Facebook owner went on to add that it is "not that big of a tunnel", referencing an Instagram video in which his wife, paediatrician Priscilla Chan, filmed her husband playing video games inside the facility.
"It's sort of a tunnel that just goes to another building ... It's like having a little storm shelter underground," he said.
Up next
07:06
Why Ed Night hates IKEA | Overrated or Underrated
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
17:10
The kiss that broke football
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:39
Woman runs London marathon topless after her double mastectomy
00:42
Ryan Reynolds goes wild in stands after Wrexham’s promotion
01:00
Teary-eyed Conor Benn says Chris Eubank Jr defeat ‘hard to swallow’
00:59
Chris Eubank Jr makes sad admission about father
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31