Mark Zuckerberg shares the truth behind ‘underground bunker’ rumours

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has addressed rumours about owning an “underground bunker” in Hawaii, telling comedian Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast that the base is "more underground storage".

The Facebook owner went on to add that it is "not that big of a tunnel", referencing an Instagram video in which his wife, paediatrician Priscilla Chan, filmed her husband playing video games inside the facility.

"It's sort of a tunnel that just goes to another building ... It's like having a little storm shelter underground," he said.