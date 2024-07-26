Pharrell confronted by animal rights activists at Olympics party

Peta activists confronted Pharrell Williams during his Louis Vuitton party to celebrate the Olympics in Paris on Thursday, 25 July.

Celebrities including Zendaya, Naomi Osaka, LeBron James, and Rosalia descended upon the brand's French headquarters for The Prelude To The Olympics bash.

As the singer and Louis Vuitton creative director, 51, walked down a set of stairs, protesters held up signs asking him to stop using animals "for fashion."

The musician did not say anything as he walked past the activists.

A Peta spokesperson said the organisation was calling on Pharrell to "help pull Louis Vuitton out of the dark ages by shunning the antiquated use of animal skins and fur."