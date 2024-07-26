Gridlock at Dover as Olympics and summer getaway cause travel chaos

Long queues of holidaymakers formed at the Port of Dover in Kent on Friday 26 July, as the busy summer travel period kicked off.

Drivers are being warned to expect a “weekend of woe” on the roads as millions of families embark on getaway journeys after many schools in England and Wales broke up for summer this week.

Meanwhile, one in four Eurostar trains will be cancelled on Friday and over the weekend following “co-ordinated” vandalism in France which caused disruption ahead of the Olympics in France.

The rail operator, which runs international services from London St Pancras, confirmed 25 per cent of its trains would no longer run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Several of its trains to Paris had been cancelled while others were diverted or subject to delays because of the ongoing issues over the Channel, with customers told to cancel their trips where possible.