Adele has announced that she is extending her Las Vegas residency.

The Grammy award-winner told fans that playing 34 shows to 4,000 people a night was “not enough”.

Adele – real name Adele Laurie Blue Adkins – shared the news on Saturday (25 March), which was supposed to be the last night of her Weekends with Adele residency in the Colosseum Theatre at Caesars Palace.

In videos shared on social media, the singer can be heard saying: “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that.

“I know it’s not enough, so I am coming back. I’ll be back for a few weeks in June.”

The 34-year-old revealed that the new concerts will also be filmed and released “to make sure that anyone who wants to see it can”.

She added: “And then I’ll be back in summer, from the end of August until fall.”

On Sunday (26 March), Adele shared the news on Instagram: “Weekends with Adele, June – November.”

“See you soon,” wrote the “Easy On Me” singer, adding a link to presale registration, which opens on Sunday (2 April) at 11.59pm PT (7.59pm BST).

Weekends with Adele was due to start in January 2022, however, she was forced to delay the start of the residency due to Covid. Fans criticised the singer over the last-minute notice.

The singer postponed just 24 hours before its opening night. Adele was teary-eyed in an Instagram video as she announced that she was “embarrassed” to have to reschedule the shows.

(Raven B Varona/Stella McCartney)

Reflecting on her decision, she later said that she became a “shell of a person” due to the “brutal” reaction over the postponement.

Adele said that she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment”, adding, however, that she “stands by that decision”.

“I was frightened about letting them down and I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn’t,” she told Lauren Laverne on an episode of Desert Island Discs.

“I stand by that decision. I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did, and I think that is why it was such a massive, massive story.”

In August last year, in an interview with Elle, Adele said that the residency was postponed because it had “no soul”.

“The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy,” Adele said.

At a recent Las Vegas night, on 25 March, Adele delighted a pair of newlyweds by signing the bride’s wedding dress during her performance.