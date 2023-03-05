Adele signs wedding dress of bride who went to concert immediately after ceremony

Adele delighted a pair of newlyweds by signing the bride’s wedding dress while performing at her Las Vegas show over the weekend.

The singer, who is playing her residency at Caesar’s Palace until 25 March, was in the middle of singing her song “When We Were Young” when she stopped to greet the couple.

Gaby, from Sacramento, and her new husband Evan went to Adele’s show immediately after their wedding ceremony.

The 34-year-old songstress screamed with joy as she found out the pair had just gotten married and signed the dress.

