Adele has announced an exclusive Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel, beginning on Friday 21 January 2022.

Presale tickets for the Weekends with Adele shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Registration is open now and continues until 11:59pm PST (7.59am UK time) on Thursday 2 December.

The “Verified Fan Presale” will begin Tuesday 7 December at 10am PST (6pm UK time)

A statement from Adele’s official newsletter declares that “only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis”.

Last week, Adele’s new album, 30, became 2021’s best-selling album in the US just three days after it was released.

According to a Billboard report, 30 sold over 500,000 copies in the US between 19 November and 21 November.

It has already surpassed the year’s previous top-seller Taylor Swift’s Evermore, that was released on 11 December 2020 and sold 462,000 copies in 2021 as of last week.

The “Easy on Me” singer’s fourth studio album has also sold the most copies in a single week in 2021, beating Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) which sold 369,000 copies in the US in the week ended 18 November.

