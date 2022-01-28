Photos have emerged that show Adele’s Las Vegas set being dismantled, after she was forced to postpone her residency.

Images shared on casino.org showed crew packing parts of a stage into a truck parked outside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, fuelling speculation that the show may not be rescheduled.

Last week, the Grammy-winning British artist issued a tearful apology in a video announcing that her Las Vegas residency would be delayed.

Adele, who released her comeback album 30 in December last year, blamed the postponement on late deliveries and half of her team testing positive for Covid. However, sources also said that Adele “clashed” with her set designer, Esmeralda Devlin, amid pressures to put on a visually spectacular event.

While many supported the singer, some fans were furious due to the first show being cancelled at the last minute, meaning some were already on flights or in Las Vegas when Adele made the announcement.

Adele has yet to reveal whether refunds are being offered for those unable to make return for new dates, or indeed if the shows will be rescheduled at all. She was due to perform two shows per weekend until 16 April.

The Independent has contacted Adele’s representative for comment.

Keith Urban recently announced that he will take over Adele’s spring residency and play weekends at Caesars Palace in late March and early April.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at an event in 2019 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Grammy-winning musician, who is married to Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman, is one of the biggest stars in country music, with 13 Country Music Awards, three American Music Awards and two No 1 albums to his name.

Tickets for Urban’s shows are relatively cheap in comparison to the ones on sale to see Adele, at around $100 (£75) plus taxes and fees.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Premium seating for Adele’s residency ranged from £60 to £500, with resale sites listing tickets for her first show for up to $10,000 (£8,315).