Adele fans who bought exorbitantly priced tickets to her Las Vegas residency are furious with the singer for cancelling the shows last minute.

In a teary-eyed video, shared 24 hours before opening night, Adele announced that Covid-related delays had forced her to reschedule all of her Las Vegas shows.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in an Instagram video posted on Thursday (20 January).

“Half my crew and team are down with Covid and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show,” the Grammy winner continued, adding that she was “gutted” over the decision to indefinitely postpone the Vegas shows.

Tickets for Adele’s show ranged from £60 to £500 and prices are as high as £22,000 on some resale websites. The singer was “expected to make over £500,000” per show.

Now, Adele’s fans who had congregated in Vegas for the opening night of Weekends with Adele are criticising the singer for not being better prepared for the residency — or cancelling with more notice.

Twitter user Amy Campbell detailed all the planning that went into her excursion to Vegas to watch Adele perform live, noting: “The people with first weekend show tickets may not be able to afford the time or money to reschedule something like this.”

Other social media users, like Girl Fieri, were devastated to have used up precious vacation days to come out for Adele’s shows.

Fieri tweeted: “It’s my birthday and I am on an airplane right now using the last of my vacation time for a whole year to see you along with some non-refundable deposits and a week of babysitting... I’m sad you couldn’t decide this until the last minute.”

Twitter user Travel Chasing said: “Same tears when she cancelled our Wembley tickets, still waiting for the rescheduled concert for her UK fans.”

In 2017, the singer had cancelled the final two shows of her world tour at London’s Wembley Stadium after damaging her vocal cords.

At the time, it was announced that tickets for the cancelled shows would be refunded if the shows could not be rescheduled.

Social media users said the last-minute cancellation was “very uncool” and “highly unprofessional”, as they raised requests for resale or refund.

However, others commended the singer for being honest with her fans and asked Adele to go easy on herself.

The Las Vegas residency was announced last year when Adele said she will be returning to live performances for the first time since 2017.

The singer was originally expected to perform 24 shows on the weekends at Caesars Palace, beginning on 21 January until 16 April.

Last year, Adele’s new album 30 became 2021’s best-selling album in the US three days after it was released.