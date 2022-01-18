Adele ‘is expected to make over £500,000’ per show during her Las Vegas residency

Adele is set to kick off her Las Vegas residency where she’s “expected to make over £500,000” per show.

The 33-year-old singer will perform her first Weekends With Adele concert at the Caesars Palace’s Colosseum on Friday (21 January).

According to The Sun, tickets for Adele’s show range from £971 to £12,462-plus, and the singer will get her cut from sales as well as merchandise sold at the venue.

“Adele is the hottest ticket in Las Vegas right now and she’s raking in a pretty penny from it,” a source told the outlet. “She is expected to make over £500,000 per gig thanks to ticket sales alone, even before the merchandising. Caesars has rolled out the red carpet to ensure she’s treated like the superstar she is.”

During her residency, the “I Drink Wine” singer will also have access to other perks like a £41,000-a-night private suite which will be accessible to her at any time.

She will also have a butler, an executive assistant, security, and a chauffeur.

(ITV)

Marking a return to live performances for the first time since 2017, Adele announced that she will be playing 24 shows on the weekends at the Caesars Palace which will run till 16 April.

The English singer will also play two shows at the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London this year. The shows will be held on 1 and 2 July.

Last year, Adele’s new album 30 became 2021’s best-selling album in the US three days after it was released.

