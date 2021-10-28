The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Adele Hyde Park tickets to go on sale after singer announces 2022 London shows
Adele’s website crashed earlier this week as fans rushed to sign up for presale access
Adele has announced she will be performing live in London next year, following the release of her album 30 this November.
In what will mark a return to live performances for the first time since 2017, the singer will play two shows at British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park, London, in the summer of 2022. The shows will be held on 1 and 2 July 2022.
Fans can sign up at adele.com from 8am on Tuesday 26 October to access Adele’s presale which begins at 10am on Thursday 28 October. Tickets are available here.
American Express Card members can access presale tickets from 10am on Friday 29 October. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Saturday 30 October.
Soon after the announcement, social media users reported that the singer’s website had crashed, with one user joking that it was “time for the Adele Tickets Hunger Games”.
Those who miss the presale sign-up will have to wait till Saturday (30 October) to get their hands on tickets for Adele’s first UK live shows since 2017.
The singer’s fourth studio album, 30, is scheduled for release on 19 November.
Follow the liveblog below:
Adele fans react after noticing easter eggs in new music video for Easy on Me
Adele’s new music video reflects on the past in more ways than one thanks to the references to previous singles.
A lot has happened in the British singer’s life since she last released music, including a divorce from Simon Konecki, which was finalised earlier this year.
However, Adele has poured everything into her forthcoming record, 30, the first song of which was released on Friday (15 October) at midnight.
Fans were quick to point out that Adele referenced previous songs in the video for “Easy on Me”, which, at the time of writing, has been viewed on YouTube almost 12 million times in just eight hours.
Read the full story here.
Everything you need to know about Adele’s One Night Only TV special with Oprah
Adele will mark the release of her new album with a two-hour television special.
Adele One Night Only will air on CBS next month.
The singer will perform some of her first new material in years and will also sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Read more here.
Adele reveals her prized possession is a piece of Celine Dion’s chewing gum
Last week we were treated to an interesting (kind of gross) revelation, that Adele’s “prized possession” is a used bit of chewing gum from Celine Dion.
Sitting down with Vogue for their 73 Questions video series, Adele unveiled a framed piece of the Canadian singer’s chewing gum.
She said about the gum: “It’s pretty amazing.”
Adele also revealed that James Corden obtained it for her: “James Corden — who’s a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did — did one with her. He knew how much of a fan I was of her and he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and she framed it for me.”
The “Easy on Me” singer added: “That’s my proudest possession.”
Read the full story here.
Adele comeback single Easy On Me review
Falling slowly and undramatically out of love with the father of your child, breaking up amicably, and buying him a house across the street from you is hardly standard fodder for a break-up ballad. But Adele has never really gone in for broad-strokes emotions. On “Easy On Me”, her first single in six years, the world’s finest chronicler of heartbreak is neither victim nor villain; instead, she addresses her nine-year-old son, attempting to explain to him why she chose to take apart the life he knew.
“Go easy on me, baby,” sings the 33-year-old in that big, raspy voice – it feels good to have it back – over an elegiac piano redolent of Taylor Swift and Justin Vernon’s in “Exile”. “I was still a child/ Didn’t get the chance to feel the world around me.”
Read Alexandra Pollard’s review of Adele’s comeback single, “Easy On Me”, in full here.
Adele website crashes after singer announces Hyde Park concerts for 2022
Adele’s website crashed as she announced her first UK live shows since 2017.
On Tuesday (26 October), the singer revealed that she would be performing at BST Hyde Park on 1 and 2 July 2022.
“Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii [heart emoji],” she tweeted, with a link to presale on her website.
You can find out more information about how to buy tickets here.
Adele website crashes as singer announces Hyde Park concerts
Concerts will be singer’s first UK shows since 2017
How to get tickets to see Adele live
Adele will play two shows at British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park, London, in the summer of 2022. The shows will be held on 1 and 2 July 2022.
Fans can sign up at adele.com from 8am on Tuesday 26 October to access Adele’s presale which begins at 10am on Thursday 28 October. Tickets are available here.
American Express Card members can access presale tickets from 10am on Friday 29 October. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Saturday 30 October.
Welcome to the Adele Hunger Games
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog as Adele tickets go on sale today.
Fans are gearing up for their chance to nab tickets to see what will mark the British singer’s first live performances in five years, after her last tour in 2017.
Her announcement of the shows came ahead of the release of her longawaited fourth album, 30, which is due for release on 19 November.
There’s bound to be fierce demand for tickets, which go on presale today, with fans jokingly comparing the frenzy to the Hunger Games.
May the odds be forever in your favour!
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies