Adele has announced she will be performing live in London next year, following the release of her album 30 this November.

In what will mark a return to live performances for the first time since 2017, the singer will play two shows at British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park, London, in the summer of 2022.

The shows will be held on 1 and 2 July 2022.

Fans can sign up at adele.com from 8am on Tuesday 26 October to access Adele’s presale which begins at 10am on Thursday 28 October.

American Express Card members can access presale tickets from 10am on Friday 29 October.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am, Saturday 30 October.

On 26 October, the award winning singer tweeted: ““Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii [heart emoji],” with a link to presale on her website.

Soon after, social media users reported that the singer’s website had crashed, with one user joking that it was “time for the Adele Tickets Hunger Games”.

Those who miss the presale sign-up will have to wait till Saturday (30 October) to get their hands on tickets for Adele’s first UK live shows since 2017.

The singer’s fourth studio album, 30, is scheduled for release on 19 November.

The album’s first single “Easy On Me” debuted at No 1 in the UK and set a new record for first-week chart sales, previously held by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”.

In the run-up to the release of “Easy On Me”, Adele answered fan questions on an Instagram Live.

When asked what her new album is about, the Grammy winner said “Divorce, baby. Divorce”.