Adele reveals her prized possession is a piece of Celine Dion’s chewing gum

Adele has revealed that her “prized possession” is a used bit of chewing gum from Celine Dion.

Sitting down with Vogue for their 73 Questions video series, Adele unveiled a framed piece of the Canadian singer’s chewing gum.

She said about the gum: “It’s pretty amazing.”

Adele also revealed that James Corden obtained it for her: “James Corden — who’s a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did — did one with her. He knew how much of a fan I was of her and he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and she framed it for me.”

The “Easy on Me” singer added: “That’s my proudest possession.”

Elsewhere in the video, Adele ranked her three favourite Beyonce albums: “The Hive might come and kill me: I Am... Sasha Fierce, Lemonade and B’Day.”

Adele is set to release her first album in six years when 30 hits the shelves on 19 November.

She released the first single from the album – “Easy on Me” – last week to mostly positive reviews and record breaking streaming numbers.

She had earlier told Vogue that the album is a way of explaining her divorce from Simon Konecki to their son.