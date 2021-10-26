Adele’s website crashed as she announced her first UK live shows since 2017.

On Tuesday (26 October), the singer revealed that she would be performing at BST Hyde Park on 1 and 2 July 2022.

“Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii [heart emoji],” she tweeted, with a link to presale on her website.

However, many fans reported that they were unable to open the website as others rushed to access the link.

“Adele’s website is broken,” one commenter wrote, while another added: “Trying to sign up for Adele pre sale tickets but the website has crashed.”

“Can’t even get the presale form to work It’s time for the Adele Tickets Hunger Games,” one fan joked.

Another tweet read: “Given how difficult I’ve just found it to sign up for the presale for Adele’s London concert, I’m not holding out much hope for actually getting tickets, but, well, SO EXCITIIIIINNNGGG.”

Presale opened at 8am, with tickets for those who sign up going on sale on Thursday (28 October) at 10am.

Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am on Saturday (30 October).

An error message showing on Adele’s website (Sony)

The news of the live shows comes as Adele prepares to release her fourth studio album 30.

The first single “Easy On Me” debuted at No 1 on the UK charts, setting a new record for week one chart sales previously held by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You”.