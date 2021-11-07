Adele returned to play a high-profile London show that was attended by numerous celebrities.

The concert, which marked her first UK performance in four years, was recorded and will be shown on ITV on 21 November.

Titled An Audience with Adele, it will be released just two days after the release of her fourth studio album 30, which is her first record in six years.

The show took place on Saturday (6 November), with photos from the red carpet event surfacing on Instagram.

While it’s not officially known which celebrities attended, posts shared on Twitter and Instagram reveal the identity of many who got to see Adele perform her new songs.

Find the list of celebrity attendees below:

Beyoncé

Olly Alexander

Mel B

Naomi Campbell

Alan Carr

Beyoncé attended Adele’s London Palladium show (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Bryan Cranston

Alesha Dixon

Idris Elba

Dawn French

Josh Gad

Kate Garraway

Boy George

Richard E Grant

Idris Elba attended Adele’s London Palladium show (Getty Images)

Nick Grimshaw

Harry Hill

Dame Kelly Holmes

Samuel L Jackson

Daisy Lowe

Suranne Jones

Dua Lipa

Graham Norton

Dermot O’Leary

Catherine O’Hara and husband Danny Elfman

Vangelis Polydorou

Jonathan Ross

Phillip Schofield

Gareth Southgate

Stormzy

David Tennant

Raven B Varona

Hannah Waddingham

Emma Watson

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Emma Watson attended Adele’s London Palladium show (Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe)

Adele’s forthcoming record has already smashed records to become the most pre-ordered album in history, while its lead single “Easy on Me” has topped the UK singles chart for two weeks.

Earlier this week, Adele shared the tracklisting for the new record, which includes a song called “I Drink Wine” and her first collaboration with the late jazz pianist Erroll Garner.

Find all the details about An Audience with Adelehere .