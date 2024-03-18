Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tickets for Adele’s headline concerts in Germany have failed to sell out, according to reports.

In January, the singer announced that she would be performing 10 shows at Munich Messe, an open-air arena in the city specifically built for her concerts.

The show is set to mark a major comeback for Adele, 35, who hasn’t performed on the continent since 2015.

Thousands of tickets for the events, however, remain unsold, according to The Sun.

The Independent found that while tickets on the lower end of the price scale are unavailable, VIP packages can still be purchased. It is thought that fans are hesitating to commit to the more expensive tickets, some of which are on sale for €1,152 (£985), amid concerns about the singer’s health given her recent break from the Las Vegas residency.

Last month, the “Easy On Me” vocalist announced that she would be postponing the March dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” she wrote in a social media post.

“I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.

Adele performing at BST Hyde Park in 2022 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

“And so on doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”

In response, some fans have asked the singer for updates on her condition and whether the hiatus will affect the Munich shows.

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Adele for comment.

Adele last performed in the UK in 2022, when she headlined two nights at British Summer Time in Hyde Park – months after she was forced to delay the start of her Las Vegas residency due to several members of her team contracting Covid.

In his four-star review for The Independent, Mark Beaumont stated that “it’s impossible to deny the power of Adele’s skyscraping voice”.

The 16-time Grammy winner went on to begin her shows in Las Vegas that November, and has regularly wowed crowds with her extended set of soulful ballads and humorous anecdotes ever since.

The residency is currently set to conclude in June, before she kicks off her shows in Germany.