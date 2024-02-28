Adele postpones Las Vegas residency: ‘I’m sick again’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Adele has announced that she will be postponing all her Las Vegas residency dates in March, revealing that she’s currently unwell.

In a post on her Instagram page, the singer wrote: “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency.

“I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.

“And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”

In the caption of the post, she added: “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x”

It is not the first time the singer has postponed shows in Vegas. Her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was originally scheduled to begin in January 2022 but less than 24 hours before the first shows were due to begin, Adele shared a video to social media tearfully explaining that the show was not going to be ready on time.

Adele performing at her Las Vegas residency show while wearing a custom Stella McCartney gown (Raven B Varona/Stella McCartney)

She later said that she was a “shell of a person” after the “brutal” reaction to the news.

Appearing on Desert Island Discs, Adele said she was “devastated” by the news, adding that she had “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment”.

“I was frightened about letting them down and I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn’t,” she told Lauren Laverne.

“I stand by that decision. I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did, and I think that is why it was such a massive, massive story.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“It was like, ‘I don’t care’ and things like that. You can’t buy me. You can’t buy me for nothing. I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we are going to lose loads of money. I’m like, ‘The show is not good enough.’”

Last December, Adele shared her fears about wearing her voice out as she prepared to resume her residency.

Asked if she had been writing new music, the “Easy On Me” singer told The Hollywood Reporter: “I get nervous about wearing my voice out [at the residency]. It’s a lot of singing. It’s two hours. It’s all live. It’s a lot.

“And I f***ing motormouth and chat me ass off as well. But yeah, I have nothing to say yet. I haven’t even thought about it.”

The singer had previously been forced to cancel tour dates in 2011 after suffering a throat haemorrhage. She had to undergo a high risk laser surgery, and then teach herself to sing again.