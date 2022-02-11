Adele says she ‘regrets’ postponing her Las Vegas shows so ‘late in the day’

Adele has said she “regrets” postponing her Las Vegas residency so “late in the day”.

Last month, the Grammy award-winner announced that Covid-related delays were forcing her to postpone all of her Las Vegas shows.

Her teary-eyed announcement on social media came only one day before the first show was scheduled to take place on 21 January.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (11 February), the singer said: “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time”.

The 33-year-old continued: “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day.”

Some fans who bought expensive tickets to the shows were furious with Adele for postponing last minute, citing wasted vacation days, long flights, and months of planning in their complaints.

“It would have been a really half-a***ed show and I can’t do that,” she told Norton. “People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it.

“I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

(Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

Adele added that “we are now working our a***s off” but said that she did not want to release new dates “until I know everything will definitely be ready”.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time,” she said. The singer did, however, say that the Las Vegas shows were “100 per cent” going ahead this year.

“It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year,” she said. “It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele addressed her engagement rumours in the most Adele way possible.