Adele on ‘voice rest’ after suffering scare during Las Vegas show

Adele is taking several days of vocal rest after suffering a scare this weekend.

During her show at Caesars Palace on Saturday 24 February, as part of her Las Vegas residency, the singer announced that she would be taking a brief break to recover from vocal issues.

“In the middle of last night - I’m sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit. Your girl was tired. I didn’t sleep very well,” Adele told the audience, per the Daily Mail.

“I can’t hit my headnotes properly. I didn’t sleep very well and my chest is on fire.”

She then concluded: “Straight after this show I am going on voice rest.”