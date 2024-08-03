Adele pauses Munich concert due to wardrobe malfunction caused by torrential rain

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Adele was forced to pause her first show in Munich last night (2 August) to remove the train from her dress, because it became too heavy due to torrential rain.

The “Someone Like You” singer, 36, is performing a 10-date run of shows in the German city this month, in an arena with capacity for 80,000 people per night, which has been specially constructed for her concerts.

Footage shared online shows two women taking the dripping train from Adele’s dark blue floor-length gown.

The singer can be heard telling the crowd: “Sadly I have to take this gorgeous floor train off because it’s wet and heavy.

“At least it’s not thunder and lightning. I got a weather update so it said it wasn’t going to be raining in time for the show, so I thought let me wear this dress with this enormous train on it like a right fanny.”

One attendee shared a clip with the caption: “The way it was pouring rain right before the show started, and Adele basically wiped the whole stage with her train so she could barely get up the stairs and they needed to remove it. It was soaking wet. Our girl was struggling.”

Adele announced in July that she plans on taking a “big break” from music after her final run of shows, including her Las Vegas residency dates in November.

Speaking to the German broadcaster ZDF, she said her “tank is quite empty at the minute. I don’t have any plans for new music at all.”

She continued: “I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“You know, I don’t even sing at home at all,” she said. “How strange is that?”

While she felt the size of her Las Vegas audience was “manageable”, she also said it had been an “emotional exchange”.

“I miss everything about before I was famous,” she said, “I think probably being anonymous the most.

“I like that I get to make music all the time, whenever I want to, and people are receptive to it and like it. That’s pretty unimaginable. But the fame side of it I absolutely hate.”

Additional reporting by Press Association