Adele says her new album is to help explain her divorce to her son

Adele has revealed that her as yet untitled new album in an attempt to explain her divorce to her nine-year-old son.

In an interview with Vogue, the singer’s first in five years, she says: “My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for.”

The “Hello” singer adds that the record is to help him understand her emotions when he’s older:

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal,” she says.

Adele highlights a particular song on the album that is intended for her son, Angelo: “That one is obviously about stuff that happened, but I wanted to put it on the album to show Angelo what I expect him to treat his partner like, whether it be a woman or a man or whatever.”

She also says that her divorce was more of a result of drifting apart than falling out: “It just wasn’t right for me anymore. I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. It wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.”

The singer, who has the first and fourth highest selling albums of the 21st Century, says she suffered with her mental health following her divorce: “My anxiety was so terrible, I’d forget what I had or hadn’t said to Angelo about separating.”

Adele released a teaser for her first song in six years on Tuesday. The trailer reveals that “Easy on Me” is scheduled for release on 15 October.